VALORANT Patch 2.02 includes notable bug fixes, like silent plant spike and Omen Shrouded Step

The latest VALORANT update, Patch 2.02, will address a few significant issues, including the exploit that allowed players to silently plant the spike and the bug involving Omen’s Shrouded Step ability.

Players recently discovered they could silently plant the spike if they opened the map while they started to plant the spike. If done correctly, there would be no audio queue alerting enemy players that the attackers were planting the spike.

VALORANT players also noticed an issue with the hitbox of Omen’s Shrouded Step ability after Patch 2.0. The bug caused the teleport to hit objects as if players were standing too close even though their crosshairs were pointed toward an open area.

VALORANT Patch 2.02 has addressed both bugs and several other problems that players have reported. The notorious bug that caused the Chat Box to remain open in-game has been fixed and players can no longer plant the spike on Sage’s wall on Icebox.

Some players experienced a bug that prevented them from moving after exiting Sova’s drone or Cypher camera. This was also resolved in the latest patch.

The silent plant bug was a significant issue that could change the outcome of rounds, so many fans are likely happy to see it removed. There are still minor issues with the skybox on Ascent, though. Players have found multiple ways to reach it, but these are less serious than the silent plant issue.

Patch 2.02 also adjusted the movement accuracy for rifles and players can expect several competitive updates.

