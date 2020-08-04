Here are the notes and updates for VALORANT’s Patch 1.05

Killjoy, VALORANT’s 12th agent, has finally arrived.

Patch 1.05 brings a new turret-wielding agent to the game, a fresh battle pass, a Deathmatch mode, and nerfs to Raze’s explosive ultimate and blast packs.

To coincide with the introduction of Act II, a slew of changes to the game’s competitive mode also feature extensively in the patch, focusing on quality-of-life improvements across the board.

Here’s the full list of changes for VALORANT’s Patch 1.05.

Agent updates

[New] Killjoy

Image via Riot Games

A new contract has been added to unlock Killjoy and her associated rewards.

Alarmbot

Equip a covert Alarmbot. Fire to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. Hold equip to recall a deployed bot.

Turret

Equip a Turret. Fire to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180 degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret.

Nanoswarm

Ultimate ability: Lockdown

Equip the Lockdown device. Fire to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies.

Raze

Image via Riot Games

Showstopper

Equip Time increased from 1.1 to 1.4

Quick Equip Time increased from 0.5 to 0.7

VFX reduced when firing rocket

VFX on rocket’s trail slightly reduced

Blast Pack

Damage decreased from 75 to 50

Damage to objects now consistently does 600

Competitive

Act Ranks have been added to the game

Patch 1.05 marks the end of Competitive Act I—Competitive Act II starts

If you earned a rank in Act I, play three more games to show your rank again in Act II. If you are a new player you will still need to play five initial placement matches

Expect a conservative initial placement, two tiers lower than your prior Act I rank,

Competitive matchmaking now will have a higher chance to match solo and solo/duo players against similarly sized premade groups at the cost of queue times being slightly longer

Regardless of premade sizes, match balance is sitting fairly close to 50 / 50 for which team wins, but there is often a larger skill disparity between the best and worst players in the games with large premade sizes. This change should reduce the chance of solo players getting into games where there is high skill disparity.

Rank indicators have been modified on a loss to provide more granularity into how your rank was changed— You can now receive:

Rating decreased slightly (one down arrow)

Rating decreased (two down arrows)

Rating greatly decreased (three down arrows)

Riot is also looking into ways to give additional transparency around rank changes in future patches

Match History will now show the rank you went into the match with for that game, versus the rank you ended the game with

You can now view your friends career tab via the context menu in the social panel. This means you can see your friends rank, Act Rank, and Match History

You can now see how awesome your friends have been doing in their matches and their rank gains

Custom Games now allow the leader to select your target game pod location and see players ping to that game pod

For custom games, when all players are opting into the game, Riot wanted to allow the leader more agency around what latency players will have. Hopefully, your custom game leader will try and find the best DC for the game for all players, but if they are greedy you can always leave without penalty

Game modes

Deathmatch is here

10-player free-for-all

First to 30 kills with a time limit of 6 minutes

No abilities

You’ll load in as a random Agent that you own

Buy whatever weapons you want; heavy armor is given to you automatically

Killing enemies drops health kits: picking one up fully restores your health/armor and automatically reloads your weapon.

All enemies are periodically revealed on the minimap

Deathmatch is in beta as Riot continues to evaluate game performance and stability. Availability will be limited to specific windows upon deployment of 1.05, with the first window starting Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Quality of life

Players who report other disruptive players will now receive an email if the reported player has been punished

Arriving mid-patch: Your rotating store offers will stop including things you already own

Bug fixes