VALORANT fans snipe all tickets for VCT Americas group of death in less than 4 hours

Anticipation is high for the VALORANT Champions Tour to return, especially among VCT Americas fans with such a stacked group playing on one day during the first Kickoff weekend.

On Feb. 17, the participants in Group B of the VCT Americas Kickoff tournament face each other, with Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Leviatan, and LOUD taking the stage. With the popularity and sheer amount of talent stemming from all these VALORANT players and brands, it’s no wonder tickets for this day at the Riot Games Arena are completely sold out.

There’s nothing left. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tixr

On the Tixr listing for this day, both general admission and “Premium Seating” are completely sold out for the matches pitting LOUD against Sentinels and 100T vs. Leviatan. Tickets officially went on sale yesterday around 2:15pm CT and fans claim no tickets were left for the group of death day after only four hours. There are currently still plenty of general admission tickets available for the rest of the event, however.

Tickets being sold out shouldn’t come as a surprise given the participants in this group. All four teams have some of the largest fan bases within VCT Americas, with the likes of Sentinels and LOUD easily fielding the most support. The teams also feature some of the biggest stars such as TenZ, aspas, Boostio, and Saadhak, among several others.

From a competitive standpoint, Group B is also one of the most stacked regarding talent. Sentinels, Leviatan, and LOUD are among the teams that can be considered contenders going into the 2024 season, while 100T should be much improved with the addition of the world champion IGL/coach combo of Boostio and Zikz.

The Feb. 17 matches also feature two prolific matchups as the Sentinels/LOUD rivalry begins another chapter and former world champions/EG refugees c0m and Boostio face off for the first time. With all this going on, it’s no shock this day sold out so quickly.