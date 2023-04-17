VALORANT fans rush to defend TenZ after disappointing Sentinels VCT defeat

Sentinels’ loss to Leviatán in the 2023 VCT Champions Tour came as a big disappointment yesterday. VALORANT player Tyson “TenZ” Ngo received criticism for his performance in the series, but fans rapidly rushed to defend him.

“You are allowed to criticize players, but before you do, remember what some of them are going through,” one fan said following the defeat. “They are people first, players second. Be a good member of the community.”

TenZ’s performance was hindered by a recent “joint infection” on his left index finger, according to his fiancé and 100 Thieves streamer Kyedae, who has been battling cancer for over a month now. The player was unable to sit out of the series due to substitute Marved still waiting for his visa to compete in the offline league.

— Commend (@CommendYT) April 16, 2023

Tenz recorded a disappointing 0.72 KDA in the match. Many fans expressed support for Sentinels during their hard-fought series against Leviatán, but criticism poured over his performance in the final rounds both in the chat and from casters.

As Sentinels’ longest-standing member and one of the most popular VALORANT players in the world, TenZ is likely subject to high pressure and primarily targeted by criticism for the team’s poor performance, as was clearly noticed in the match’s live reactions.

Still, the player received support from fans and experts after the loss. “Too many people spread too much hate, rough day for TenZ and I’m sure he’s aware of that,” one fan said. “Can’t imagine being in his position with everything going on.”

The team’s new star-studded roster failed to meet expectations coming into this season. A 1-2 record has brought them near the bottom of the rankings, contributing to Sentinels parting ways with coach Don “SyykoNT” Muir on April 16. The team will play their next series against LOUD on Friday, April 21.