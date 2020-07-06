VALORANT fans can now pre-order the “Defy The Limits” windbreaker

VALORANT fans can show off their favorite game with the limited edition “Defy The Limits” windbreaker, which is now available to pre-order.

The exclusive windbreaker features the VALORANT title on the chest area and the official game logo on the back. There are also symbols and markings around the windbreaker that fit in with the VALORANT theme. The Defy The Limits tagline is printed on the back in several languages. The agents available at launch are also printed across the inner hem, which is a nice, albeit hidden, feature.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The windbreaker is waterproof with an adjustable drawstring and red rubber zipper. The item comes in sizes ranging from small to 2XL, so most fans will be able to enjoy the product. There’s a significant wait for the item, however.

The windbreaker is a pre-order item and expected to ship on Feb. 28, 2021. We don’t recommend getting this as a birthday present unless you’re planning six months ahead. The pre-order window does end on Aug. 17, however. If you want to get your hands on the exclusive item, make sure to order it soon.

The item is listed for roughly $135 (€120). Fans who don’t want to wait for the windbreaker or don’t feel like spending that much money can also purchase a VALORANT six-panel snapback hat on the official website.