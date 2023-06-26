VALORANT fans are obsessed with figuring out Deadlock’s surprising interaction with one character

Friend or foe? The community decides.

Deadlock, dressed for cold weather, looks at a compatriot.
Screenshot via Riot Games

Deadlock is coming to VALORANT imminently, and she’s already made waves with one of the game’s smallest characters.

On June 25, Riot unveiled Deadlock, and shared her origin story with a video. After being recruited by the other agents and brought to their headquarters, Deadlock meets one of Gekko’s companions, Wingman, but her reaction is not what many would expect. Upon meeting Wingman, Deadlock pulls her weapon ready to annihilate the little buddy, but she stops as Killjoy urges her and the little yellow friend to “get along.”

Deadlock motions to lash out at Wingman, who tries to protect himself. Killjoy, her arms folded in the background, tells her off.
Deadlock hasn’t warmed up to Wingman just yet. Screenshot via Riot Games

Deadlock’s distrust of the little radianite-transmuted animal is understandable given the story of how she lost her left arm. But for many fans, the interaction sparked tenderness and curiosity towards the possible friendship that might emerge between the two VALORANT characters.

Following the release of Deadlock’s video, various fan arts have started circulating online which depict amusing made-up situations in which the latest agent and Wingman interact. 

While some believe the two to be secretly friends, others played on the fun side of their competitive and adversarial relationship. But it was evident from the trailer that Deadlock has some unresolved trauma from her encounter with the deadly radianite-transmuted bear who took her arm, and is unsure of Gekko’s Wingman—despite him showing how affectionate the little animal can be. 

Related: Early access VALORANT footage shows Deadlock’s ultimate isn’t as broken as it looks

Fans have considered Deadlock’s issues with Gekko’s buddy and even imagined exposure therapy featuring Wingman, but for now the community can only wonder what the future holds for the duo. Deadlock will be added to VALORANT on June 27, with Episode Seven’s launch.

About the author

Cecilia Ciocchetti

Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.

More Stories by Cecilia Ciocchetti