VALORANT fan shows off the game’s ultimate RGB setup

A VALORANT player and RGB expert has advertised a way to sync Gekko’s abilities and color palette with his RGB gaming rig, resulting in an electrifying ambiance.

The Reddit post, uploaded on April 19, found massive popularity among VALORANT players, who loved witnessing the interesting visual touch. While the popular “RGB experience” has been mostly related to audio and videos, players can coincide in-game actions with such effects as well.

In the video, the player used Gekko’s Wingman, Dizzy, Mosh Pit, and Thrash to showcase the effects those abilities had on his high-end RGB hardware, thanks to the popular software program, SignalRGB.

When released, Gekko’s adorable Wingman triggers a yellow and purple creature running across the player’s keyboard, speakers, and cabinet. Mosh Pit creates a green trail, moving like a wave from left to right, only to burst into green particles. Using Dizzy has a similar effect to Mosh Pit but in blue. Deploying Thrash brings in a purple shark with purple and yellow particles, which evolves into a spinning purple and yellow overlay.

Unsurprisingly, VALORANT fans on Reddit pointed out the disadvantages and uselessness of having such a setup, despite its pleasing look and feel. For starters, it is overly distracting for a competitive shooter, which requires a lot of focus on the screen.

A blind/flash ability can cause a flashing effect in real life due to the white RGB reaction, another commenter said. While Gekko’s flash (Dizzy) is blue in color, other initiators in VALORANT like Skye, Breach, and KAY/O equip white, dazzling flashes, which can cause a hurtful effect when integrated with reactive RGB effects.

Players also noted SignalRGB isn’t entirely a free program—it’s a subscription-based service that offers a few free tools. According to the Reddit poster, however, the tools required for RGB integration in VALORANT are available for free at the moment.

VALORANT is known for its supernatural environment and character design, besides its iconic ability-centric tactical shooter experience. Adding reactive RGB effects to a first-person shooter experience, which is already striking to the eyes, may seem extra. But, unsurprisingly, many beholders have taken a liking to the result due to its aesthetic nature.

There’s no harm in trying out such an interesting experience in VALORANT, particularly if you are a casual player and want to flaunt your rig. If you do find it annoying, you can always disable it.