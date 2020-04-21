VALORANT error codes 38 and 40 explained

VALORANT features a ton of error codes for a host of issues that don’t really tell you what’s going on or how to fix them. Two of these are error code 38 and 40.

These codes, like many others, appear at various times when playing the game. But usually, they show up when you try to load the game for the first time. The screen will go black and one of these codes will appear.

It’ll be followed by the text “There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client.” But when you do restart it, most of the time, you’ll just see it again. So what does it mean? And is there a way to fix it?

Screengrab via Riot Games

Error codes 38 and 40, like many other error codes in VALORANT, only occur when the servers are having issues.

There isn’t exactly a way to “fix” them. They appear when there are issues on Riot’s servers. It’s just a case of waiting for Riot or the support team to notice and fix the issues that are causing the error codes to appear.

So just wait, have some patience, play something else for the time being, and keep checking the VALORANT server status to see when the issues are fixed and games can be played again.