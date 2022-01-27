VALORANT Episode 4 Act 2 won’t have a new agent or map, devs will focus on ‘overall health’ of game

VALORANT players can expect significant updates in Episode Four Act Two, but they won’t include a new map or agent.

Anna Donlan, the dev team lead for VALORANT, explained Riot Games’ plans for Episode Four Act Two in a new Dev Diaries segment today. Donlan started with a brief recap of 2021 before transitioning into what fans can expect in the next act.

With Episode 4 now underway, @RiotSuperCakes drops in for a quick look back at 2021 and to discuss some changes with our next Act. See it here: https://t.co/NlNIslZuMy pic.twitter.com/oiohSTDpLg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 27, 2022

Fans can typically expect a new agent or map in each act, but this won’t be the case for Act Two. Instead, the developers are focused on improving the “overall health” of VALORANT. The new updates will focus on “agent balance, existing maps, promoting good player behavior” and a better-ranked experience.

Donlon also assured players they’ll continue to hear from the devs about the updates coming to the game. Fans can still expect exciting content in Act Two, like the first community battle pass and new skins. A new agent is coming in Act Three, so players won’t have to wait too long for another character to join the ranks.

The lack of a new map or agent might be disappointing for some VALORANT players, but it does mean the game’s existing content will be improved. Significant agent changes are likely coming in the next act, so prepare for a slightly new meta soon.