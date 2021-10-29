Here are all the VALORANT Episode 3, Act 3 battle pass rewards

It’s that time of the year again.

VALORANT Episode Three, Act Three is almost here, introducing a shiny new battle pass to the game complete with dozens of skins, gun buddies, player cards, and sprays.

In this unique battle pass, which is expected to cost 1,000 VP, Riot is celebrating end-of-year traditions like Halloween, the New Year, and Christmas with cosmetic goodies like the “Mance on a Broom Go Zoom” spray, the “Sock of Cheer” gun buddy, the “On Cooldown” card.

The VALORANT Episode Three, Act Three battle pass is scheduled to hit the live servers on Nov. 2. Here’s everything you can look forward to next month.

Weapon skins

The Episode Three, Act Three battle pass includes the Goldwing, Genesis, and Aero skins.

Goldwing

Goldwing Ares Goldwing Ghost Goldwing Judge Goldwing Classic

The Goldwing skin line is available for the Ares, Ghost, Judge, and Classic. These skins are basic, but that doesn’t stop them from looking clean and concise. They’re gold, red, and attractive.

Genesis

Genesis Bucky Genesis Shorty Genesis Bulldog Genesis Operator Genesis Melee

The Genesis skin line is available for the Bucky, Shorty, Bulldog, Operator, and Melee. They’re golden, much like the Goldwing skins, but they include much more detail. Glowing with bright pink and engraved with an unknown language, the beautiful skins are one of the highlights of the battle pass.

Aero

Aero Frenzy Aero Frenzy Aero Frenzy Aero Frenzy Aero Guardian Aero Guardian Aero Guardian Aero Guardian Aero Phantom Aero Phantom Aero Phantom Aero Phantom Aero Spectre Aero Spectre Aero Spectre Aero Spectre

The Aero skin line is available for the Frenzy, Guardian, Phantom, and Spectre. The glowing skins come in a variety of colors, including red, pink, purple, and green.

Gun buddies

Episode Three, Act Three introduces 10 new gun buddies to the game. There’s the Dumpster Fire, the golden Dumpster Fire, a Christmas sock of cheer, and a magic cat clutching onto a broomstick.

Dumpster Fire Easy Breezy Edible Ornament Episode Three, Act Three Epilogue Dumpster Fire Genesis Magic Mance Sock of Cheer Winner Winner Get the Picture

Player cards

The pass includes 12 player cards, such as Chamber, VALORANT’s newest agent, Omen knitting an octopus, and Astra and Breach building a snowman.

Chamber Downtime Omen Epilogue Downtime Omen Genesis Goldwing Kingdoms Divided Kodiak Steel Live Wire Living the Nightmare On Cooldown Unstoppable Viper KAY/O and Brimstone

Sprays

Scavenger Take my Creds! This is Really Not Fine Trevor Gets It Volunteer Love Reyna Turn It Up Rudy Goldwing Mance on Broom Go Zoom No Bucky Plant Plant Sad Yoru Sugar Muffins

The Episode Three, Act Three battle pass features a total of 13 sprays and includes references to Futurama, Keanu Reeves, and more.

All images via Riot Games.

