VALORANT Episode 4, Act 3 battle pass includes 3 new skin lines and dozens of other cosmetic items

VALORANT‘s Episode Four, Act Three will introduce the new agent Fade alongside a new battle pass full of unique weapon skins, buddies, player cards, and more.

The Episode Four, Act Three Battlepass includes several new Gun Buddies, over 10 new Player Cards, 16 new sprays, and three new weapon skin lines. Players can unlock some of the items for free, but most of the goodies are part of the premium pass.

The new .SYS skin line includes new cosmetic options for the Bucky, Sheriff, Stinger, Vandal, and a new Melee axe. This skin set bears a red-and-black color scheme with red accents flowing throughout each weapon.

Players can also expect new Coalition Cobra skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Marshal, and Odin. These skins feature a scaly design with a snake around each weapon. The Coalition Cobra skins come in four different colorways, allowing players to pick which style best suits their aesthetic.

The final new skin line is the Hue Shift skins for the Bulldog, Phantom, Shorty, and Spectre. This skin line is for “players who can’t decide between having a pink or blue weapon equipped,” according to VALORANT producer Laura Baltzer.

The new player cards include fun options like the When Bunnies Attack card, showing dozens of bunnies pushing with knives. The sprays and gun buddies also add fun ways to customize your loadout, like the Ragna Rock Out buddy, which features a little drumset.

The Episode Four, Act Three battle pass will be released on April 27. Players can purchase the battle pass for 1,000 VP ($9.99).

