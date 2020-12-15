VALORANT collectible statues available for pre-order

VALORANT players can now pre-order collectible Phoenix and Jett statues to have a real-life version of their favorite agents, Riot Games announced today. Fans can also purchase new VALORANT-inspired mousepads and merch.

Jett and Phoenix are the first agents to become collectible statues. Phoenix is standing with a fireball in his hand, while Jett has her knife in the air ready to attack. Both figures are accurate recreations of the agents’ in-game appearances and would be solid additions to any VALORANT collection.

The duelists have arrived. Take home Jett & Phoenix in our first ever collectible VALORANT statues alongside new apparel pieces and mousepads.



Both statues are just under a foot tall and 10 inches wide, which is a significant size. But the statues are slightly expensive, each costing $180. Casual fans who still want a piece of VALORANT merch have other budget-friendly options that were introduced alongside the statues.

Players can purchase a VALORANT Phoenix mousepad that features the iconic character on a white background. There’s also a VALORANT Jett mousepad that features a similar design but swaps out Phoenix for Jett and has a red background. Both mousepads are 14 by 10 inches, double-stiched, and feature an Anti-Slip rubber base. Each mousepad costs $18, which is much cheaper than the statues.

Other VALORANT clothing items such as T-shirts, hoodies, and hats can be found on Riot’s website, too.

The VALORANT statues are available for pre-order but won’t be shipped until Dec. 31, 2021. This is important for players attempting to purchase the items as a gift since they won’t be ready in time for the 2020 or 2021 holiday season.