VALORANT Champions will take place in Berlin

The VALORANT action will be heating up in Berlin this winter.

VALORANT Champions, the final event in the VALORANT Champions Tour, will take place in Berlin later this year, Riot Games announced today.

The VALORANT Champions Tour has kept fans entertained all year with the best teams competing in regional Challengers events for spots in the Masters tournaments. The third Masters event, Masters Berlin, is just around the corner and fans are excited to see the top 15 teams compete on an international stage. Fans can also expect the final event of the VCT, VALORANT Champions, to take place in Germany this December.

Rumors and reports claimed VALROANT Champions would take place in Los Angeles, but the biggest event of the year is now confirmed to be held in Berlin. A blog post explained that COVID-19 complications caused Riot to reconsider its plans and Europe has the “most favorable” travel policies for players.

VALORANT Champions will host the top 16 teams in the world as they fight for the title. Sentinels, KRU Esports, and X10 Esports have already secured a spot in the final event and they’ll be joined by 12 other top teams. The winner of Masters Berlin will also secure a spot and four Last Chance Qualifier events in October will decide the final four squads.

The next significant event is Masters Berlin, which is being held from Sept. 10 to 19. Fans can enjoy the Last Chance Qualifiers in October and see which teams will earn the last spots in the biggest tournament of the year.

VALORANT Champions will take place from Dec. 2 to 12.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.