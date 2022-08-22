VALORANT Champions 2022 tickets to go on sale on later this week

The tickets for the most anticipated VALORANT event of the year will be available for purchase in two days, tournament organizer Riot Games announced today.

The tickets for VALORANT Champions 2022, which is set to begin on Aug. 31, will be available on Aug. 24 at 9am CT via Ticketmaster. Champions will be held in the Volkswagon Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, as first reported by Dot Esports and later confirmed by Riot.

The event will feature a crowd from Sept. 9 until the conclusion of the tournament on Sept. 18.

The bracket stage will take up five days and there will be two off days after. Once these days are complete, there will be three remaining days of competition, with the grand final set to take place on the final day.

Prices for the tickets range from 100 Turkish lira ($5.53) to 200 Turkish lira ($11.06), with the most expensive tickets being for the final day. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the bleachers or the ground floor seating.

There is a limit of four tickets available for purchase per person per day.

VALORANT Champions will feature the best teams from across the globe, with the tournament acting as the culmination of the 2022 VCT season. The next season will implement a partnership system rather than the semi-open circuit that Riot has employed for the past two years.

VALORANT Champions will begin with Edward Gaming vs. Paper Rex on Aug. 31 and Leviatán are set to take on Team Liquid to conclude the first day of the competition. Day two of the event will see OpTic Gaming face off against BOOM Esports, while ZETA DIVISION will play LOUD.