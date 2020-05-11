VALORANT bug removes a block from Sage’s Barrier Orb on Split

While some VALORANT fans are calling for Sage nerfs, this isn’t what they had in mind.

One player discovered a bug on VALORANT’s Split map that removes one of the four ice blocks on Sage’s Barrier Orb. Dot Esports’ attempt to reproduce the glitch yielded similar results.

A common place for Sage’s ice wall on Split is right in the middle of the map. When defending, this stops an incoming assault from enemies who are forced to retreat back to Sewers, head back to B spawn, or shoot the wall down. Either option wastes a good portion of the enemy team’s time. But the latest glitch makes that Sage strat useless.

If a Sage player casts Barrier Orb under themselves at the top of Mid stairs, one of the four ice blocks won’t spawn. Which of the four ice blocks is determined by how the ice wall is rotated, but it’ll always be on the edge. So the Barrier Orb can either fail to lift you up with it or leave an opening for enemies to see and pass through.

Dot Esports found that casting the barrier from a distance, so it wouldn’t lift you up with it, still worked normally. But the bug seems to be intertwined with raising yourself upward.

It’s unclear if this bug is on Riot’s radar. But if it continues to be an issue, VALORANT devs will likely patch it immediately.