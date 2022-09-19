VALORANT’s 6 biggest tournaments to dominate the schedule after Champions 2022

The biggest VALORANT event of the year wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 18, with VCT Champions crowning Brazil’s LOUD thanks to a 3-1 win over North America’s OpTic Gaming. But there’s still plenty more professional VALORANT to come this year.

Over the next few months, fans will have plenty of opportunities to catch pro VALORANT matches, even though there won’t be any official Major tournaments or leagues until 2023. Next year, Riot Games is transitioning over to something called VALORANT partnership leagues, doing away with VCT for good.

Until then, here are all the VALORANT tournaments you can look forward to following Champions 2022.

Red Bull Home Ground Three

Photo by Mark Roe

Looking for something different? The Red Bull Home Ground will offer competitive matches in a unique format from Dec. 9 to 11. It will take place in Manchester, United Kingdom, in front of a live audience. While the series will feature a best-of-five format, the teams will be able to choose a map as a “home ground” and if a team wins both first maps, the series will head straight to match point.

The tournament will feature eight teams from different regions, including North America for the first time. While the European qualifier has yet to begin, the Turkish team who’s set to attend is the champion of VALORANT’s Regional League finals, FUT Esports. If the other teams to attend offer a similar level of competition, it will be well worth the watch.

Game Changers Championship

Image via Riot Games

If you’re interested in discovering talent on the rise, the finals of the Game Changers circuit, Riot’s official female league, is a great option. The final tournament will welcome the eight best teams across six different regions, including the best teams from North America.

For the first time, the circuit will feature an offline final tournament in Berlin, Germany from Nov. 15 to 20, where it will crown a world champion. Three teams will qualify according to total circuit points, while five others will advance through the qualifiers. While Cloud9 White and Rebellion GC are the two NA contenders thanks to circuit points, another team from the region will qualify through the NA Series three tournament in October.

MEL Valorant Premiership – Season Four Playoffs

From Sept. 29 to Nov. 1, eight teams from North America will fight for a $10,000 prize pool in this online tournament. While the participating teams have yet to be decided, the tournament usually features teams from the official regional league, such as Cloud9 and TSM. This article will be updated when the teams have been officially announced.

Regional League tournaments

While most of the national leagues have wrapped up this summer, there are still some more tournaments to come by the end of the year. France, Spain, and Portugal will all have one more tournament featuring the best teams from the countries. Here’s the list of those tournaments: