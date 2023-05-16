VALORANT Americans Players Association names president and vice-presidents

The Americas VALORANT Players Association revealed its six-member Executive Committee and 22 team representatives for 2023 on May 15.

The players association was initially announced in December 2022 by ex-TSM coach, Taylor “tailored” Broomall, with the aim of protecting the rights of professional players in the Americas region while working with Riot Games to improve the esport for the players.

An update from the AVPA pic.twitter.com/DL6avCieQA — Americas VALORANT Players Association (@valorant_pa) May 15, 2023

The association is financially independent of Riot and is instead provided direct support by the League of Legends LCS Players Association.

Six months onwards, the AVPA has made a major step by electing the organization’s leadership which included ex-Cloud9 and current Shopify Rebellion player, Anthony “vanity” Malaspina, becoming the association’s president.

Alongside vanity will be four vice presidents—Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro from LOUD, Joshua “steel” Nissan from Disguised, Murillo “murizzz” Tuchtenhagen from MIBR, and Melanie “meL” Capone from Version1. The Executive Committee is completed with the treasurer, Turtle Troop’s Will “dazzLe” Loafman.

Between these six members, each part of the wider America’s VALORANT region is represented with players hailing from Brazil, America, Argentina, and Canada, as well as competitors in VCT Americas, NA Challengers, and Game Changers all included.

As well as the elected leadership, the Players Association also announced which players will be representing each of the 22 involved teams, 10 from VCT Americas, and 12 from NA Challengers. They are listed below.

LOUD – Saadhak

– Saadhak MIBR – murizzz

– murizzz 100 Thieves – Brenden “stellar” McGrath

– Brenden “stellar” McGrath Cloud9 – Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

– Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro Evil Geniuses – Corbin “C0M” Lee

– Corbin “C0M” Lee FURIA Esports – Vitor “kon4n” Hugo

– Vitor “kon4n” Hugo KRÜ Esports – Santiago “Daveeys” Ruiz

– Santiago “Daveeys” Ruiz Leviatán – Roberto “Mazino” Bugueño

– Roberto “Mazino” Bugueño NRG – Pujan “FNS” Mehta

– Pujan “FNS” Mehta Sentinels – Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Disguised – steel

– steel Shopify Rebellion – vanity

– vanity M80 – Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid

– Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid G2 Esports – Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan

– Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan The Guard – Jacob “valyn” Batio

– Jacob “valyn” Batio Oxygen Esports – Mitch “mitch” Semago

– Mitch “mitch” Semago TSM – Anthony “gMd” Guimond

– Anthony “gMd” Guimond Moist Moguls – Alex “aproto” Protopapas

– Alex “aproto” Protopapas FaZe Clan – Kevin “poised” Ngo

– Kevin “poised” Ngo Turtle Troop – Matthew “Wedid” Suchan

– Matthew “Wedid” Suchan MAD Lions – Justin “Trick” Sears

– Justin “Trick” Sears OREsports – Jonard “Jonaaa6” Penaflor

Now with the formal setup of the VALORANT Players Association, the Americas teams will be able to raise concerns around the esport above just the team level, with the AVPA previously meeting with Riot on a bi-weekly basis to discuss policy.

The AVPA announced that new initiatives to help players will be unveiled in the coming weeks. This is just in time for the start of what for many teams will be an extended off-season, with the VCT Americas League ending on May 28 and the NA Challengers Playoffs concluding on June 10.

