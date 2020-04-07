VALORANT accounts are being sold for hundreds of dollars on eBay and other marketplaces

Just like most closed beta games, there are people who will pay to get into the VALORANT client early if they don’t already have access. That means there’s a new wave of account selling happening on eBay and other second-hand marketplaces.

This is something that’s directly against Riot Games’ Terms of Service for all of its users. But it seems like that isn’t stopping some of the more desperate players from trying their luck.

The closed beta for VALORANT officially launched earlier today, letting more players enjoy Riot’s newest game that members of the media and content creators have already been playing. The wider range of access, though, means there are more accounts in the wild that are being put up on marketplaces for people who don’t want to wait for keys or watch Twitch to get one.

On eBay alone, there are more than 10 listings for accounts with VALORANT access ranging from $100 to $1,000, with several having active bids. Listings appear on other websites, like Player Up, Player Auctions, and EpicNPC, within that price range too.

Like basically every other developer that requires an account to play its game online, Riot’s ToS include an entire section about account selling and sharing. In article 1.4 of the ToS for all Riot accounts, it’s made blatantly clear that selling an account isn’t allowed.

You can’t share your account or Login Credentials with anyone.

You can’t sell, transfer or allow any other person to access your account or Login Credentials, or offer to do so.

You must keep your Login Credentials secret.

Those are the three things you agree to once you create your Riot account in regard to the ownership of the account. So participating in the buying or selling of one of these accounts, whether they’re new or veteran, could result in their termination.

You’re better off waiting for access to the closed beta or the full release of VALORANT rather than trying to buy your way into the game and risking account termination and any other potential punishment from Riot.