Twitch Rivals to reportedly host VALORANT event on April 3

Following last weekend’s “secret” alpha playtest for Riot’s upcoming tactical shooter VALORANT, Twitch Rivals is reportedly hosting an event on April 3. The event has already been played and recorded and features esports pros, and streamers, according to journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau.

Twitch Rivals will be streamed on Friday when the embargo for the event drops, and it will include a lineup of casters. The specific time frame for the event has yet to be revealed, however, it’s expected to be catered for a North American audience.

the event will be streamed live with casters on April 3rd when the embargo drops — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 30, 2020

A few notable names that attended the event include CouRage, TimTheTatman, Pokimane, xQc, and shroud—despite streaming on the Mixer platform. The event will also likely have a prize pool, but the details are unclear at this early stage.

Twitch Rivals will be the first time fans get the opportunity to watch VALORANT from top to bottom. There’s previously been teasers and short gameplay videos, features agents, weapons, and more, but the event will encompass everything the game has to offer. The overtime system, the “Spike”, and the game’s ninth mystery agent will make an appearance.

The closed beta for VALORANT on Wednesday, April 7, and will be available for players in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Russia, and Turkey regions. Riot plan to expand to Asia in the months following. The full game will then be released in summer 2020.