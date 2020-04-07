Twitch users are creating multiple accounts to try to get access to VALORANT’s closed beta

VALORANT’s closed beta kicked off today and Twitch users can’t seem to get enough of it.

Some users are so enthusiastic about the grand debut of Riot’s five-vs-five tactical shooter that they’re creating multiple accounts to watch the game.

Unless you’re a streamer, pro player, or a member of the press, the only way to get access to the closed beta is by watching streams on Twitch and waiting for a drop.

There are around 100,000 or so beta keys available at the moment, according to Riot, but that hasn’t stopped users from trying to cut corners and increase their chances of claiming one.

Screengrab via Twitch

Opening 10 tabs and hoping for the best doesn’t get you anywhere, but creating multiple Riot accounts and linking them to Twitch accounts does. The more accounts you have, the higher chance there is that you could get access to VALORANT.

On summit1g’s channel, the most-viewed Twitch stream on the VALORANT directory, some users have even created up to eight accounts to get that much closer to playing the game.

VALORANT’s closed beta will run for an indefinite period, according to Riot, and may even end when the game launches in summer 2020.

There likely won’t be an open beta, which means fans will have to continue watching their favorite Twitch streamers and hope for the best.