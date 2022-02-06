TSM to consider changes to VALORANT roster, move full-time to Austin, TX, after falling short in VCT Stage 1

TSM’s VALORANT lineup may see some new names in the roster and a new home in Austin, Texas, based on a statement from TSM VP of Esports Dominic Kallas published today. The developments come after the team were knocked out of the VCT Stage One.

TSM’s VALORANT roster fell short in both of the open qualifiers for the VCT NA Stage One Challengers main event, and will now miss out on the rest of the first stage. Their final loss came fittingly against Built By Gamers, who fielded Sean “bang” Bezerra from TSM’s bench.

In both open qualifiers, TSM lost their opening series of the double-elimination portion of the bracket, first to Knights and then to Ghost Gaming in the second qualifier. They lost 2-0 in both lower brackets as well—first to Akrew and then to BBG.

On the morning after they were eliminated, Kallas addressed the team’s shortcomings via an update posted to social media. In the update, Kallas said that “a lot needs to change” and outlined what several of those changes would be.

Update on TSM FTX VALORANT: pic.twitter.com/2gt1Cq34Fe — TSM FTX Dominic (@KallasDominic) February 6, 2022

First, “full agency” is being given to the team’s general manager when it comes to roster decisions. Specifically, Kallas says that the GM will be deciding who is “talented, motivated, coachable, and overall the best fit for the team moving forward.” In Kallas’s update, he refers to this as a “process”, and the language used by Kallas in his first point hints that the team will possibly make changes.

Whether or not TSM makes changes to its main roster, the team will also be moving to a centralized location in Austin, Texas, where TSM hopes the players will improve their teamwork via a culture reset. Additionally, they will be competing in “every” open event possible prior to the start of the second stage of VCT, which won’t be until at least May.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.