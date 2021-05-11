TSM parts ways with VALORANT head coach Tailored

TSM is moving on from its VALORANT head coach Taylor “Tailored” Broomall, the team announced today.

Tailored was a significant part of the team’s success last year and helped TSM succeed early in 2020. Under his leadership, TSM won three straight events in August before earning a top-four placing at the PAX Arena Invitational.

Today we're parting ways with our Valorant head coach @boxrTailored.



Taylor helped take TSM to the top early on, winning two Ignition Series and a 2nd at First Strike. We'll forever be grateful for what he achieved. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/r7YaTpdQjJ — TSM (@TSM) May 11, 2021

TSM continued to dominate throughout the next few months and came in second place at the VALORANT First Strike tournament. But this was the last major event TSM won and they've struggled to qualify for significant events ever since.

The team didn't qualify for the VALORANT Champions Tour Masters One event and continued to struggle in Stage Two. TSM made it to the Challengers Two main event but were eliminated by Andbox in the lower bracket. They're now once again sitting on the sidelines of a major event.

It's clear TSM need to make adjustments to return to their once prominent standing in NA VALORANT scene. The organization recently benched Cutler from its starting roster and has now officially parted ways with its head coach.

Tailored hasn't solidified his next steps and confirmed that he's open to offers from other teams. It's unclear who will replace Tailored as TSM's head coach at this time.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.