TSM introduces its VALORANT academy roster

TSM has a new VALROANT academy roster featuring the former Noble lineup and newcomer Carlo “Dcop” Delsol, the organization announced today.

Earlier this month, TSM was reportedly working on an academy roster to further extend its reach in the professional VALORANT scene. This would also create an opportunity for talented players to make a name for themselves while playing under a notable organization.

TSM has finally announced its academy roster, which mostly consists of players from the former Noble team. Nathaniel “payen” Lopez, Colin “Precision” O’Neill, Brandon “bdog” Sanders, and Timothy “ZK” Ly are joined by Dcop, who previously played for ez5. Coaches Andrew “aRubyz” Seewer and Austin “Apex” Copeland also made the jump with the team.

This isn’t the first time a Noble player has joined TSM. Aleko “LeviathanAG” Gabuniya was added to TSM’s main roster in late July and helped the team throughout VCT Stage Three. Now, his former teammates will play under the same banner once again. The academy team also serves as a backup to the main roster and academy players can be promoted as needed.

TSM didn’t qualify for Masters Three Berlin and will have to watch the next international VALORANT event from the sidelines. If any players on the academy roster have a standout performance, they might find their way onto the main squad.

The TSM academy roster will face Cloud9 Blue in the Nerd Street Gamers Summer Championship tomorrow at 2pm CT.

