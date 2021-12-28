Today is the last day to sign up to see your end-of-year VALORANT stats

VALORANT players have one more day to ensure that they receive their end-of-year stats from Riot Games.

VALORANT is an intense game that requires teamwork and high individual skill to succeed, especially in the higher ranks. Players constantly compare their performances to their friends and colleagues to see how they stack up against each other. Riot will be sending an end-of-year review of VALORANT stats, but players must have the proper settings enabled by the end of today.

Care to see how you stacked up? Today's your last chance to sign up in time to see your stats for the year.

Just head to https://t.co/9spuxesKJF >> Communication Preferences >> Then check the "Communications from Riot Games" box. pic.twitter.com/80L6dZUq31 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 28, 2021

All you need to do is sign into your Riot account and ensure the “Communications from Riot Games” box is checked. This allows Riot to send you “news and updates,” including your 2021 VALORANT stats.

VALORANT players also received stats earlier this year during the Year One Celebration. The stats included their total number of matches won, average kill/death/assist ratio, and the amount of damage done. The email also showed the top percentage of players you were included in for each section. Players even got to see their accuracy and headshot percentage and which agents and weapons they used the most. It’s unclear if the end-of-year stats will include the same information or a new group of statistics.

Players must opt-in for communication from Riot by the end of the day today if they want to see their 2021 stats. You can always change your communication preferences after receiving the stats to prevent more clutter in your inbox.