TimTheTatman defeats Dr Disrespect in VALORANT Placements Challenge

The Two-Time has to pay up.

Twitch stars TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect had a fierce battle in today’s VALORANT Placements Challenge—and now, the results are in.

After going 0-5 in his placement matches, TimTheTatman came out on top at Silver Two. Dr Disrespect gave a valiant effort, but ultimately placed Bronze Three and was forced to gift his competitor 100 subs.

“Now that is a victory royale,” Tim said as he basked in his victory.

Things initially looked grim for Tim after going winless in his placement matches. He even reflected on whether he should stream VALORANT anymore.

“Isn’t this the lowest I can be?” Tim asked.

But after Doc was put in Bronze Three, Tim claimed that VALORANT can “stay in the rotation.”

Neither competitor had a particularly good placement experience, struggling to rack up victories throughout the pivotal process. But Tim won the friendly wager and is 100 gifted subs richer.

Before gifting the 100 subs, the Doc had to get his priorities in order—he uninstalled VALORANT. With Riot’s tactical shooter off his computer, the Doc can return to playing games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Fans who want to watch more entertaining gameplay can tune into Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman’s respective Twitch channels.