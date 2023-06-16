This VALORANT superstar has captivated fans with sky-high kills-per-map average at VCT Masters Tokyo

Over the last week, VCT Masters Tokyo has been a treat for any VALORANT fans watching, with some of the greatest plays coming at the hands of the best in the world. And many memorable moments have come courtesy of a rising star who has grabbed the spotlight and captured hearts with clutch plays, perfect aim, and a charming personality to boot.

Edward Gaming’s Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang has become a popular player during his team’s run through Masters, and his stats are a perfect example of why he’s one of the most-beloved among fans and most-feared among his peers.

The 19-year-old duelist currently leads all players at the tournament with an average of 22.9 kills per map, while also boasting a whopping 229 kills and the second-highest KD in the event, according to Liquipedia. He has been one of the flashiest players in Tokyo and has brought his team deep into the playoffs with huge wins against Natus Vincere and T1.

Related: Star duelist leads EDG, China to its first VCT playoffs appearance at Masters Tokyo

Although he made a name for himself with expert Jett play, ZmjjKK has also taken over the community with his antics post-round, including an iconic celebration vs. NAVI where he stood up and pretended to scope in with his Operator at the opposing team. He has shown energy like no other, celebrating big moments with his team and flashing a huge smile after every won round.

EDG have also played the most games of any team so far at the event after their most-recent 2-1 loss to Team Liquid that sent them to the lower bracket. Now, he and his teammates must prepare for a tough match against LOUD, a team that will be looking for revenge and a bounce back after getting stomped by Evil Geniuses in the first round of the playoffs.

You can watch ZmjjKK and the rest of EDG in action when they take the VCT Masters Tokyo stage again on Sunday, June 18 at 1am CT.

