This VALORANT bug makes Viper way more powerful

Viper’s Poison Orb is one of the best support utilities you can find in VALORANT, but one visual bug is apparently making it a bit too tricky for the enemy.

Upon placing the orb, players can pop and pick it up quickly to create an illusion, appearing as two Poison Orbs rapidly deployed one after the other. The difference is minute, but in a fast-paced game like VALORANT where every visual stimulus counts, it can serve as a major distraction.

Dubbed the “Viper Double Smoke” trick, the bug was first spotted by a popular YouTube creator named Harsh Khelraay, known for his expertise with the toxic controller agent. It’s similar to the already popular trick called the Swoop Peak, where you recall an activated Poison Orb by picking it up, giving you a slight vision advantage over the enemy.

To recreate it, all you have to do is place the orb, activate it, and recall it using the Q key. You’ll have to recall it immediately after activating the orb for the effect to take place. I’ve added a video demonstrating it for your ease.

Video by Dot Esports

Here’s how it looks from the enemy’s perspective. The first attempt in the video below resulted in the iconic Swoop Peek, so you can compare the two.

Video by Dot Esports

You can also watch Harsh’s video, showcasing how he used the Viper Double Smoke trick to flabbergast his enemies in VALORANT.

The ability to recall a smoke has to be one of the most powerful VALORANT mechanics, and Viper has been called “broken” for this reason many times. You can be very unpredictable when playing her, giving you a huge advantage in high Elo where everyone has good aim.

Viper tricksters across all servers resort to sneaky playstyles to dumbfound enemies and moves like these make her even more whimsical to tackle. Riot Games may consider removing it in the future, but until then, it seems like a harmless fun trick to recreate in your VALORANT games.