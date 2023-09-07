This VALORANT agent has been declared the best ‘all-rounder’ in the game

They can do it all.

The 22 VALORANT agents all have designated roles, like Controllers, Initiators, Duelists, or Sentinels, but players believe one agent is actually the best at filling multiple roles.

This week, VALORANT players named Omen the “most complete” agent in the Riot Games tactical shooter. This stems from his ability to smoke, blind, and reposition. In fact, he’s currently the only agent in the game with all three of these essentials.

His signature Dark Cover smokes give him his official role as a Controller, his Shrouded Step teleport gives him the means to quickly reposition like a Duelist, and he has a blind like many Initiators and Duelists. He could even use his From the Shadows Ultimate to scout out a site like Sova’s Recon Bolt or Fade’s Haunt before the rest of his team enters.

According to the community, there’s really no other agent in VALORANT with a kit equipped to handle all of these roles.

This of course leaves out the Sentinel role and any form of healing or mollies, but Omen’s kit basically gives him the essentials he needs to take care of himself and juggle multiple roles for his VALORANT team without relying too much on others.

In this sense, Omen is a great pick in case you get stuck with unreliable teammates and need to take matters into your own hands. Not to mention, he can easily adapt to any map with such flexible and versatile abilities.

So if you’re looking for a new agent to main with a versatile kit, consider Omen—mostly because his abilities, are so handy in any VALORANT situation.

