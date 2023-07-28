The worst pro VALORANT team in 2023 is hosting open tryouts for next year

Japanese organization DetonatioN FocusMe is looking to potentially overhaul its VALORANT roster for the 2024 VCT season after the disastrous results the team had this year.

Detonation FocusMe announced on July 28 that it is hosting open tryouts for next year and is welcoming players from any country in the world. Here are some of the prerequisites to join the Japanese organization:

Be 18 years old or older.

Be Radiant in VALORANT with a 600 Rank Rating or higher. Note: There are currently 220 Asian players with 600+ RR, according to the region’s leaderboard. Several of these players are already playing for other teams.

Be eligible for a Korean visa.

DFM VALORANT部門は、来年度を共に戦う新規メンバーの募集を開始いたします。



DFM's VALORANT division is recruiting new members to join us next season. Any nationality is welcome.https://t.co/X1nBC58ooj



— DetonatioN FocusMe (@team_detonation) July 28, 2023

The Japanese-Korean team lost all 11 VCT matches they played this year across VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo in February, the VCT Pacific League from March to May, and the Pacific LCQ earlier this month. On top of that, DetonatioN FocusMe only won two out of the 24 VCT maps they played in 2023, so it comes as no surprise that the organization is already looking for new players for the next season.

Because of their lack of victories in 2023, it’s more than likely that Detonation FocusMe will replace almost every player for 2024 if not the whole lineup. The contracts of three of the team’s players—Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro, Park “Seoldam” Sang-min, and Seo “Suggest” Jae-young—are set to expire at the end of the year, according to the VCT’s global contract database.

DetonatioN FocusMe will potentially have trouble signing already established VALORANT pros in the Pacific region after the disastrous season they had in 2023. Hosting open tryouts is actually a good option as the Japanese organization can discover new talent in the region and give them the opportunity to play in the tier-one scene in 2024.

