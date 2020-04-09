The 7 best mice for VALORANT

Just like in all FPS games, raw skill is an important part of VALORANT. Without practicing and polishing your talents, you can only get so far.

Skills alone may not be always enough to reach the top. You can be the most talented player but without the right hardware, you aren’t going to find the chance to shine. A good gaming setup is essential if your sole ambition is to go pro in VALORANT.

Your PC, monitor, even your chair are there to allow you to reach your full potential. To reach and grab your goals, you’ll need a mouse. A mouse is your hand’s extension into the game. It should have low latency to enable your instant reflexes alongside a top-of-the-line sensor. But finding the best one for your hands may be a difficult task since everyone holds a mouse differently.

We’ve gathered the best computer mice for VALORANT to help you in your search. Before pulling the trigger on any of these, we recommend measuring your hands or a mouse you’re comfortable with and evaluate each by size as well.

Razer Deathadder v2

Image via Razer

Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (grip width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (height)

Razer’s Deathadder is one of the most iconic mice in the FPS world. Ergonomics-wise, it has quite a comfortable design and it gets updated every couple of years to improve upon the already successful formula.

The current version can go up to 20,000 DPI sensitivity and 650 IPS tracking speed. Its improved Focus+ optical sensor and Razer optical switches ensure durability. Excluding the cable, the mouse weighs around 82 grams. Combined with its high-quality PTFE mouse feet, it glides like a dream. You can also customize all eight of its buttons to your liking with Razer’s software.

If you go to LANs or travel a lot, the mouse also has an on-board memory that will allow you to carry your settings with it. With its 0.2-millisecond response time, it’s a great choice for VALORANT and almost any other first-person shooter on the market.

Logitech G502 HERO

Image via Logitech

Approximate size: 132.0 mm / 5.2 in (length) x 75 mm / 2.95 in (grip width) x 40 mm / 1.57 in (height)

Logitech is also another brand that has a special place in the FPS community. Its MX518 is one of the most iconic mice in the genre. Though the company decided to reboot it recently, the G502 was its first mouse to feature a similar form factor.

In the absence of MX518, G502 sat on the throne with its advanced optical 16k HERO sensor. The mouse can go up to 16,000 DPI, has a tracking speed of 400 IPS, and weighs around 121 grams. It’s definitely heavier than its competition, but it allows you to increase your sensitivity and be more precise. It also comes with extra optional weights that allow you to put in another 18 grams to it.

With its one-millisecond response time and onboard memory, it’s one of the better options for VALORANT and any other genres with its fully customizable 11 buttons.

Steelseries Rival 600

Image via Steelseries

Approximate size: 131 mm / 5.15 in (length) x 69 mm / 2.71 in (grip width) x 43 mm / 1.69 in (height)

Steelseries’ Rival 600 is one of the first mice to feature two sensors. The second optical sensor detects any lift-offs and prevents tracking while the mouse is in the air.

Its main sensor TrueMove3+ can go up to 12,000 DPI and has a response time of one millisecond. With its 350-IPS tracking speed and 96-gram base weight, it’s one of the top picks for any aspiring VALORANT player who also enjoys playing MOBAs and MMORPGs on the side. Just like Logitech’s G502, its weight can also be adjustable up to 128 grams.

The mouse also comes with on-board memory to keep your settings on the go and is quite durable. It features a total of seven buttons and all of them are fully customizable. You can even program the scroll wheel inputs to increase the number of buttons to nine.

Razer Viper Ultimate

Image via Razer

Approximate size: 126.7 mm / 4.99 in (length) X 66.2 mm / 2.61 in (width) X 37.8 mm / 1.49 in (height)

In VALORANT, even milliseconds matter. Wireless mice used to be a no-go for competitive gamers since their response time was quite higher than their cabled counterparts. But that changed dramatically over the last decade. Most wireless gaming mouses are now as good as their cabled rivals.

The Viper has a straight forward and ergonomic design. Its optical switches that use a light beam technology allow the mouse to have a response time of 0.2 milliseconds. It can go up to 20,000 DPI with a 1000-Hz polling rate. Combined with its 650-IPS tracking speed and 74-gram weight, it’s one of the best wireless mice you can get for VALORANT.

The Viper has a total of 10 keys and all of them are fully programmable with its software. You can also use the mouse as wired and use the on-board memory to keep your settings with you wherever you go.

Finalmouse Ultralight 2 Cape Town

Image via Finalmouse

Approximate size: 116.0 mm / 4.56 in (length) X 53.0 mm / 2.08 in (width) X 35.7 mm / 1.40 in (height)

Finalmouse is a US-based company that produces quite simplistic and ultra-lightweight designs. It sells its mice in batches so you should be fast to sign up if you don’t want to buy one through a third-party seller.

The Ultralight 2 Cape Town weighs around 50 grams. It’s one of the lightest gaming mice on the market. Its optical sensor can go up to 6,000 DPI and it has a response rate of one millisecond. Out of the box, the polling rate can only go up to 500 Hz but it can be adjusted to 1,000 Hz via third-party software.

Since this mouse doesn’t have its own software, its six keys aren’t programmable. If you play any games that require macros, this can certainly be a deal breaker.

Although Ultralight 2’s unique shell makes it lighter than its competition, it can make it quite hard to grip to those with sweaty hands. There are custom grip tapes available both by Finalmouse and third-party sellers to ensure a better grip.

With its max tracking speed of 250 IPS and lack of on-board memory, it surely falls behind its competition when it comes to pure specs but its value proposition is certainly much different than the others. And it’s a great mouse to have for VALORANT if you trust your reflexes.

Steelseries Rival 3

Image via Steelseries

Approximate size: 121 mm / 4.8 in (length) X 67 mm / 2.6 in (width) X 38 mm / 1.5 in (height)

In the early days of gaming mice, it was mostly Steelseries vs. Razer. Both companies are still in an endless competition to better each other.

Steelseries’ Rival line features a Deathadder-like ergonomics. Rival 3 is the latest and lightest member of the family. The mouse itself only weighs around 79 grams and its TrueMove Core sensor can go up to 8,500 DPI. Combined with a 1,000-Hz polling rate and 300-IPS tracking speed, it’s definitely a great mouse for VALORANT.

Though the Rival 3 is slightly heavier than the ultralight final mouse, it’s certainly more technologically advanced. You can also use Rival 3’s onboard memory to keep your settings with you at all times and adjust its RGB lights to your liking.

Overall, the mouse feels great in hand with its matte black finish and the six extra programmable buttons are placed well.

Logitech G Pro Wireless

Image via Logitech

Approximate size: 126 mm / 5 in (length) X 63 mm / 2.5 in (width) X 40 mm / 1.6 in (height)

Logitech’s G Pro Wireless mouse is another favorite on our list. It’s the choice of some of the most popular streamers due to both its design and performance.

The G Pro has a great build and finish. Ergonomics-wise, it features a Deathadder-like design which is quite comfortable. Its LightSpeed Wireless technology assures the highest level of responsiveness and challenges all the cabled variants with its one-millisecond response time. With its HERO 16K sensor that can go up to 16,000 DPI and 400-IPS tracking speed, it’s a great choice for VALORANT.

Wireless mice used to be quite heavy due to having more parts in them. The G Pro only weighs around 80 grams and is quite portable with its removable cable.

The mouse has a total of eight buttons that are all fully programmable via the Logitech software. The package even includes extra side buttons in case they wear down over time.