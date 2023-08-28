Tarik hits all-time viewer peak during VALORANT Champions 2023 grand finals

Twitch’s most popular VALORANT content creator Tarik is no stranger to massive viewership totals, but over the weekend, he hit a personal best during his co-stream of the VALORANT Champions 2023 grand final.

Sitting on a couch alongside fellow content creator Disguised Toast, Tarik streamed live from the championship in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum to see Evil Geniuses defeat Paper Rex on Aug. 26. With numerous guests sporadically joining the duo, Tarik’s channel reached a new all-time peak of 215,600 concurrent viewers, according to Sully Gnome.

The figure couldn’t keep up with the grand finals’ main official broadcast, which peaked at more than 307,000 concurrent viewers, but with such an impressive viewership total, it’s clear that the esports viewing alternative was more than just fluff. People really enjoy watching esports alongside their favorite content creators, a trend that’s naturally lent itself to some of those creators even starting their own esports organizations.

In the past two years, Tarik is no stranger to reaching more than 100,000 viewers. He has accomplished the feat numerous times, and he’s often done so with his VALORANT esports viewing parties as well. Tarik’s previous all-time peak concurrent viewership total was on Feb. 24 during a co-stream of the VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo.

While the figure is certainly nothing to be scoffed at, it isn’t one of the platform’s top streams of all time. All of the broadcasts in the top 10 as far as peak viewership is concerned are well above one million viewers, including the current record holder Ibai, whose July 1 broadcast this year hit 3.4 million viewers.

