Tanizhq leaves OG VALORANT, joins SuperMassive Blaze

OG has parted ways with its VALORANT head coach Tanishq “Tanizhq” Sabharwal, he and the organization announced today.

The roster change comes before the EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers Two open qualifier starts. OG will have to play in it since they didn’t qualify for the Challengers Playoffs in the previous event.

Tanizhq thanked the organization for the opportunity and said the chemistry wasn’t there and something needed to change. The 24-year-old British skipper revealed he’ll now be helping the Turkish team SuperMassive Blaze, who already have a head coach and analyst, for the remainder of Stage Three.

To make my birthday more interesting, OG and I have parted ways. Unfortunately the chemistry was not there and with the loss something needed to change.



Thanks to @jmrLuna and @TviQ_ for giving me the chance, shame it did not work out this time. Good luck https://t.co/DgakcdXolo — SMB Tanizhq (@Tanizhq) July 14, 2021

“The team is amazing and I am super excited to work with pAura again,” Tanizhq said about SuperMassive Blaze. He coached pAura from October 2020 to May 2021 when the pair worked together on Heretics. OG signed Tanizhq in June alongside three players—Harry “DPS” MacGill, Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko, and Tomas “Destrian” Linikas—ahead of the EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers Two, but the team fell in the open qualifier following losses to Deftfox and Team Finest.

SuperMassive Blaze, though, are in a great spot since they won the Turkey VCT Stage Three: Challengers One over Oxygen Esports and secured a place in the VCT Stage 3 EMEA Challengers Playoffs as the first Turkish seed. The event, which will take place from Aug. 12 to 22, will see four teams qualify for VCT Masters Three Berlin.

With the addition of Tanizhq, SuperMassive Blaze features pAura, Batuhan “russ” Malgaç, Mehmet “Turko” Özen, Eren “Brave” Kasırga, and Baran “Izzy” Yılmaz. Mert “9999” Turna is the head coach of the Turkish team.

