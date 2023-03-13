Talon Esports player Crws reveals Bell’s palsy diagnosis just weeks before VCT Pacific league

Talon Esports VALORANT player Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut will be unable to fly to Korea over the next few days to join his team after being diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

The player revealed his diagnosis on Twitter on March 12 to an outpouring of support from the VALORANT community. He said his condition has improved and has recovered over the past few days since he was diagnosed.

Crws will not fly with his Talon Esports teammates today following his diagnosis but he will make the trip soon, he said. The 26-year-old has a few weeks until the start of the VCT Pacific international league, which is set to begin on March 25.

Talon Esports is set to face off against Team Secret in their first match of the VCT 2023 Pacific league. The match, which is scheduled for March 26, will be the second of the day following Paper Rex’ matchup against DetonatioN FocusMe.

All teams are required to relocate to Seoul, South Korea, to compete in the competition.

Bell’s palsy is a neurological condition that affects adults and children alike. It results in temporary weakness or lack of movement on one side of the face. Drooping eyelids, weakness or total paralysis on one side of the face that develops over a number of days, and a loss of taste are a few of the symptoms associated with the condition, according to the NHS.

Most people make a recovery within nine months, according to the health service.