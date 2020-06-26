T1 x Nerd Street Gamers VALORANT Showdown: results and standings

Keep up to date on the latest results.

T1 and Nerd Street Gaming are hosting a three-day long VALORANT tournament this weekend with some of the top players and teams in the game’s young esports scene.

The event boasts a $50,000 prize pool and will feature 16 teams in a multi-phase format. In the the first phase of the tournament, there are four groups of four teams, who will play a best-of-three round robin. The top two teams in each group advances.

Following the group stage, an eight-team, double-elimination bracket will determine the tournament’s winning team, who will get a grand prize of $25,000. Second place will receive $15,000.

The action is taking place on T1’s Twitch channel, but this article will be updated continuously with the event’s results and standings throughout the weekend.

Results

Group A

Together We Are Terrific defeat Cloud9 (2-0)

FaZe Clan defeat Prospects (2-0)

Group B

SpotUp lead CLT Phoenix (2-0)

TSM defeat Immortals (2-0)

Group C

100 Thieves defeat Code7 (2-0)

T1 defeat Team Ninja (2-0)

Group D

Gen.G lead Echo 8 (21-0)

Sentinels defeat Mixup (2-0)

Standings

Group A

1) FaZe Clan – 3 points

2) Together We Are Terrific – 3 points

3) Cloud9 – 0 points

4) Prospects – 0 points

Group B

1) TSM – 3 points

2) SpotUp – 0 points

3) CLT Phoenix – 0 points

4) Immortals – 0 points

Group C

1) 100 Thieves – 3 points

2) T1 – 3 points

3) Code7 – 0 points

4) Team Ninja – 0 points

Group D

1) Gen.G – 3 points

2) Sentinels – 3 points

3) Echo 8 – 0 points

4) Mixup – 0 points