Summit1g’s VALORANT settings

Summit1g is one of the most prolific streamers on Twitch, boasting an astonishing 5.1 million followers and 88,000 subscribers.

Since the release of VALORANT‘s closed beta in April, Summit has quickly become the go-to streamer on the platform. He frequently attracts over 100,000 concurrent viewers, with his cool, calm, and collected personality.

But when he’s not entertaining, Summit is hitting headshots. The former Counter-Strike pro is an exceptionally good shot. He prefers to use assault rifles, favoring the AK-47-esque Vandal, over the silenced Phantom, and he’s often seen playing Brimstone and Sova.

If you’re new to VALORANT and you want to optimize your settings and play to your fullest potential, then why not copy Summit?

Here’s Summit’s full list of settings in VALORANT.

Summit’s video settings

Material Quality : High

: High Detail Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : On

: On VSync : Off

: Off Anti- Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals : On

: On Distortion : On

: On Shadows: On

Summit’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 eDPI: 188

188 Polling Rate: 500 Hz

500 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.47

0.47 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Summit’s crosshair settings

Summit frequently changes up his crosshair scale, but for the time being, this is what he’s decided on.

Color: White

White Outlines : On / 0.988 / 1

: On / 0.988 / 1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 4 / 5

1 / 4 / 4 / 5 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Summit’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Mouse 5

Ability 3: E

Ultimate Ability: Wheel Up

Summit has deviated from the default ability keys in VALORANT, choosing to free up his keyboard and make the most of his mouse.

He’s also bound jump to Mouse Wheel Down, so he can bunny hop. This is not uncommon in first-person shooters, especially for players with a background in Counter-Strike.

Summit’s map settings