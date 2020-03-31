Streamers and pros share first impressions of VALORANT

The impressions seem to be positive ahead of the closed beta.

Several popular content creators didn’t stream this weekend because they were testing out Riot Games’ upcoming shooter game, VALORANT. Some of them gave their first impressions on Twitter recently—and they seem quite positive.

100 Thieves content creator CouRage showed strong enthusiasm for the game. He teased quality gameplay content coming around April 3, the date of the content’s release, as Fortnite player Tennp0 indicated. All TimTheTatman had to say after playing VALORANT was “get ready.”

I spent my entire weekend playing @PlayVALORANT.



The game is a total blast. Recorded so many incredible gameplays with and against many of your favorite content creators.



Also, I have the guaranteed most viral clip for when we can show it all off. Just wait and see. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 30, 2020

Former Call of Duty pro and the founder of 100 Thieves, Nadeshot, also gave his opinion on the game. “I played VALORANT all weekend and I gotta say, I had a ton of fun,” Nadeshot said. “Excited for the future of this game.”

TSM streamer Gale even put “VALORANT streamer” in this bio, saying that it was the “most sick game ever” and that he would main the agent Phoenix.

Related: Twitch Rivals to reportedly host VALORANT event on April 3

Several Fortnite pros were also invited to play the game this weekend. “Played VALORANT the last 3 days and it was easily the most fun I’ve had,” Jaomock said. The French monster Gotaga expressed that he couldn’t “know what to play until the closed beta.”

Several Rainbow Six Siege players also shared their opinions, saying that they got “slammed” by good players and that it was a “very well done mix of many different things.”

Over the weekend I recorded a bunch of Valorant content which will be going live on my YouTube and twitch this Friday. (Along with twitch drops on Friday for a chance at beta access)



Be sure you’re subscribed to https://t.co/Hz9YZ0m2EA so you don’t miss any of the videos coming! pic.twitter.com/vNPG2BBJ0j — timthetatman (@timthetatman) March 30, 2020

Overwatch players were invited as well. Kephrii said that it was “unbelievably good” and that he would main the fast agent Jett. CS:GO players also expressed positive impressions, including Vitality player shox.

Fans should expect to see a great deal of VALORANT content on April 3. The closed beta was also recently announced for April 7. Keys will be given out using Twitch drops on certified VALORANT streamers.

The game is set to be released this summer.