Sources: Version1 to look to replace Zander

North American organization Version1 is set to move VALORANT player Alexander “Zander” Dituri to the bench. He will be allowed to explore his options, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

There will likely be no other roster changes at Version1 at time of writing, according to sources. Former TSM player and Version1 stand-in Matthew “WARDELL” Yu will likely not be brought back to the roster.

Zander had competed with Version1 since December and saw relatively successful results during his five-month period with the team. He led the team to a top-six placing during the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage One Challengers, which concluded on March 27.

In Stage Two Challengers, however, Version1 failed to qualify for the group stage. Version1 were defeated by free agent team Girl Kissers in the second open qualifier to send them to the lower bracket. Version1 were eliminated from the tournament shortly after following a defeat to Complexity.

Version1 will likely compete in smaller tournaments throughout the rest of the year but they have failed to qualify for VCT Masters Two, which is set to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, Riot Games announced on May 13. Two teams from North America will qualify for the tournament through the Stage Two playoffs, which will begin on June 16.

Since Zander is an in-game leader in the North American region, he will likely find a new home soon.

Multiple teams that did not qualify for the Stage Two group stages will likely make further roster changes, according to sources.