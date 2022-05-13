Riot reveals locations for VCT Masters 2 and Champions events

Riot Games announced that Denmark and Turkey will be the host countries for future VALORANT events.

VCT Masters Two will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital. The event will begin on July 10 and conclude on July 24 with 12 teams set to compete to become the international champion. Champions will take place in Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey.

At VCT Masters Two, the EMEA region will field three teams while North America will field two teams. Champions will feature 16 teams, 10 of which will earn their spot through the regular season and six will qualify from the last chance qualifiers, which will take place in every region respectively.

“We’re excited to bring our next international event to a new city and will be announcing additional details about the event in the coming weeks,” Riot said in the release today.

Riot did not say whether the tournaments will take place in front of a live audience in the release.

“Our goal is to see our biggest international events played in front of a live audience and both of these cities provided clear pathways towards this goal, while also providing the best possible guarantee that all qualified teams will be able to safely attend and compete,” Riot said.

VCT Masters Stage 2 is coming to Denmark!



🗺️ Copenhagen

📅 10th-24th July

🏆 VCT points, prizes, and glory!



And…



🍿 Our first ever live audience! 🍿



Who will we be seeing there? 🤔https://t.co/T8VvMIEsFh pic.twitter.com/TFZ3a1CAUK — VALORANT // UK, IE & Nordics (@VALORANTukn) May 13, 2022

Despite this, the VALORANT Twitter account for the UK, IE & Nordics indicated that there will be a live audience in Copenhagen.