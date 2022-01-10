Sources: TENSTAR VALORANT signs Doma to replace Stanley

British organization TENSTAR has signed Fnatic substitute player Domagoj “Doma” Fancev to its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Jan. 10.

Doma will replace British player Tramaine Stanley on the starting roster. TENSTAR has already begun practicing with Doma, according to multiple sources. An announcement of his arrival is expected to be imminent.

The former Fnatic player will compete with TENSTAR during the upcoming European VALORANT Champions Tour 2022, which is set to begin with the open qualifier today. But TENSTAR, having a successful record last year, earned a spot in the closed qualifier automatically, alongside G2, Alliance, and Team BDS.

TENSTAR proved to be one of the best teams in Europe following their rise last year. During VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 in July 2021, TENSTAR finished in fourth place, just below Fnatic. TENSTAR defeated Team BDS and Rix.GG during their run but fell to European giants Team Liquid and Fnatic.

Doma was removed from the active Fnatic roster on Dec. 14. Prior to his removal, Doma had played alongside the European team during VALORANT Champions, the most anticipated event of the year.

Fnatic finished in the top eight at Champions following a successful campaign in the group stages. Fnatic defeated North American team Cloud9 and Korean team Vision Strikers to qualify for the knockout stages through the upper bracket.

Fnatic was knocked out of the tournament by eventual top four finishers KRÜ Esports.

On the new TENSTAR roster, Doma will play alongside Jack “Br0die” Emmott, Calum “KRAY” Knight, Alexandre “xms” Forté and Niko “polvi” Polvinen.