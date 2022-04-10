Sources: T1 adds dynamic to VALORANT lineup

T1 has signed “dynamic” as the new fifth member of its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Dynamic split his 2021 between Brimstone Gaming and The Mafia, although he couldn’t find success. His highest placing was second, in the Nerd Street Gamers Summer Championship 11. Despite not finding success with his teams, he became a well-known name in the tier two scene due to his impeccable abilities on Jett.

Entering 2022, dynamic was seen trialing with T1 in the Knights Monthly Gauntlet: March. They fell short to Ghost Gaming in the semifinals but defeated TSM Academy in the third-place decider match.

Dynamic will fill the shoes of Johann “seven” Hernandez who is set to join TSM, as first reported by Dot Esports. With seven, T1 fell short of qualifying for the North American Stage One group stage.

When the first open qualifier began on Jan. 27, T1 looked poised to punch their ticket to the group stage. They lost to a hot-handed Rise, however, sending them to the lower bracket. In the lower bracket, T1 were disqualified in their match against TSM due to unauthorized use of communications by head coach David “dd8” Denis.

The second open qualifier kicked off on Feb. 3, where T1 found themselves on the back foot losing to VIRTUOSO in the round of 32. If they were to qualify for the group stage, they would have to win six consecutive matches. The task proved too much to handle and they were eliminated by Cosmic Divide, ending their VCT Stage One run.

With the addition of dynamic, T1 will look to revitalize a spark that has been missing. The team’s next chance in VCT will be sometime in early May.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.