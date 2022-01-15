Sources: Stellar, Fiziq, Epathy signed to SoaR’s VALORANT roster

North American organization SoaR has signed three players prior to the start of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022, which is set to begin on Jan. 27, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Jan. 15.

The team has signed the free agent trio of Brenden “Stellar” McGrath, Lucas “fiziq” Blow, and Ngawang “epathy” Chonjor. SoaR is also in negotiations with Australian player Ashley “Trill” Powell but a deal is yet to be finalized due to visa issues. If Trill joins the roster, the team would trial one final player to complete the lineup.

Several players, including Stellar and Fiziq, have played with SoaR across multiple tournaments and have finally penned a deal to sign with the organization.

SoaR made a roster overhaul during the winter offseason because several players had been transferred out. Most notably, duelist Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban was signed to XSET in December 2021 and Alexander “Zander” Dituri joined Version1 later in the month.

In addition, 24-year-old Muhtadi “b0ssy” Irq was placed on the inactive roster earlier this month. He is set to explore his options to potentially sign with a new team prior to the start of the upcoming North American VCT.

I've been moved to the bench on @SoaRGaming and they're allowing me to explore my options. Really excited to see what 2022 has in store for me and I'm motivated more than ever.



Officially LFT – I have a deep agent pool and can play any role at the highest level. DM me/@illuumee — SoaR b0ssy (@b0ssyCS) January 12, 2022

SoaR has played in several smaller tournaments during the offseason. The team finished second in the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship – Open 8, which concluded on Dec. 8, 2021. SoaR, which fielded Trill, Stellar, and Fiziq at the time, lost to Akrew in the grand final.

SoaR will compete in the North American VCT Stage One event alongside all other top teams in the region. The tournament is set to begin with an open qualifier on Jan. 27.

