Sources: Soniqs backtrack IyeN benching, JSUNG requests to be benched

North American esports organization Soniqs has backtracked on the benching of Iyengaran “IyeN” Raju, with the Malaysian-Australian star now set to remain on the team, while Jason “JSUNG” Sung has requested to be benched as a result, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 10.

It was reported that IyeN was benched on March 7.

The VALORANT team will also be searching for a new head coach. Former coach Reid “x0tek” Johnson has parted ways with the organization, according to one source.

Meanwhile, Ethan “Crunchy” Laker has trialed for other teams, but remains under contract at Soniqs. Crunchy has played with DarkZero recently in the BoomTV Proving Grounds $20k – Spring 2022, which began on March 8.

If Crunchy is released by Soniqs, IyeN and Bob Tran will be the remaining players on the starting roster, since JSUNG has requested to be moved to the substitute bench. JSUNG will be open to other opportunities as a result.

On March 9, DarkZero took down FaZe Clan in the quarterfinals of the tournament but were defeated by Project X in the next round. Today Project X is facing off against Oxygen Academy in the grand final.

Soniqs have not played in tournaments outside of the Riot-hosted VALORANT Champions Tour, however. Their most recent match was in February against Luminosity Gaming during the second open qualifier for VCT Stage 1 Challengers. Despite Soniqs winning the first map, they could not carry their momentum and were defeated by LG on Split and Bind.

Luminosity would qualify for VCT Stage 1 Challengers and finish just later qualify for the playoffs, which will begin on March 17.

Soniqs will compete in the upcoming qualifiers for VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers, which is set to begin on May 5.