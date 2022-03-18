Sources: Renegades allows VALORANT team to explore options amid uncertainty

Renegades has allowed its VALORANT team to search for options outside of the organization since its stay in Riot’s FPS game may be coming to an end, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 18.

Renegades entered the North American scene in July 2020. Its roster consisted of Stephen “Berghy” Bergh, Devon “randyySAVAGE” Bréard, James “Nurfed” McFadden, Ryan “Winsum” Johns, and Chuck “cp2” Prouds. Renegades surprisingly made it to the main event of First Strike, upsetting C9 in a qualifying match. But in the main event, Renegades were eliminated in the quarterfinals by TSM, ending their run at the trophy.

Entering 2021, with the newly announced VALORANT Champions Tour, Renegades were on an upward trajectory. But the Detroit-based organization was unable to find success in the VCT. Renegades consistently found themselves on the outside looking in and the roster never qualified for a main event.

Despite their shortcomings in VCT, Renegades flourished in the Nerd Street Gamers Summer Championship. NSG hosted a multitude of open qualifiers during the summer of 2021 and Renegades won six of them, pocketing over $8,000.

But 2022 was much of the same story for Renegades, who again missed their shot at qualifying for VCT by falling short to Akrew. As it stands, it seems unlikely that Renegades will compete in the next open qualifier, which is tentatively scheduled for May 5 to 8.

A member of Renegades told Dot Esports that “there’s a lot of uncertainties right now within the org” and they are “exploring a bunch of options.” While a reunion for the players wasn’t completely ruled out, the roster has a chance to explore their options individually. Renegades are currently scheduled to play in the Knights Monthly Gauntlet: March, which starts on Monday, March 21.