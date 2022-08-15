Sources: North American VALORANT pros organize players association

The relationship has been described as "healthy."

Several prominent North American VALORANT pros have set up a players association with direct communication to developer and tournament organizer Riot Games, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Riot has told the association about the upcoming partnership model, which is set to launch next year. The players association will represent the players in the Americas region and will attempt to have a say in decisions made in the competitive circuit.

The association will not receive funding from Riot and will act independently of the game’s developer. Any player is open to discussions with the association.

The relationship between the two bodies has been described as “healthy” and has direct support from the LCS players association. The players association and Riot meet bi-weekly to discuss policy.

The players association was set up following the reveal of the partnership leagues, which will begin next year.

The association is made up of around 30 players, with several prominent figures on the advisory board. These players include Will “dazzLe” Loafman, Joshua “steel” Nissan, Anthony “vanity” Malaspina, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, and Jordan “AYRIN” He, alongside player agent and former coach Taylor “Tailored” Broomall.

Several players on the advisory board have years of experience in esports, with some participating at the highest level in other esports such as Counter-Strike.

Most of the discussions have surrounded the tier-two scene since many players and community members have expressed concerns over the lack of teams for the partnered league in 2023. Several pros have lost their jobs after their organization failed to make it to the final round of partnership applications with Riot.