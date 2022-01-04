Sources: Mertz and TENZKI set to join Heretics’ VALORANT roster

Two former Counter-Strike players have found a new home on Heretics’ VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Jan. 4.

Daniel Mertz, most known for his time on Danish team North, is set to join the Heretics VALORANT roster alongside Jesper “TENZKI” Plougmann. The possibility of the pair signing with the org was first reported by Cybersport.pl. Heretics signed British in-game leader Tyler “Foxie” Lowton to lead the team but he was removed just two weeks after, according to multiple sources.

European team Heretics has made several roster changes over the past few months following the team’s decline in the region. Heretics, once known as one of the most dominant teams in EMEA during 2020, failed to qualify for the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Three Challengers Two main event, which took place from July 20 to Aug. 1. Heretics were defeated in the upper semifinals of the closed bracket by British team TENSTAR.

Mertz competed in CS:GO for six years before he announced his departure on Sept. 29. He was most known for his tenure on Danish teams North and Heroic and was victorious in several tournaments. In May 2018, Mertz won the DreamHack Open Tours 2018 event with North after defeating Hellraisers in the grand final.

After an awesome adventure on @CSGO I want to reach new objectives in another environment. Proud to tell you guys that my next chapter will be written on @PlayVALORANT!



Thanks again for your support during my CS career it means a lot to me ❤️

Excited to begin this new story 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LZ2jfL4Vgg — Daniel Mertz (@mertzCS) September 29, 2021

TENZKI also has a significant history in CS:GO, similar to Mertz. The 27-year old played on several Danish rosters but was most known for his time on Dignitas in 2015 and 2016 alongside other CS:GO players such as Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen and Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjærbye, the latter of which went on to join Astralis.

Heretics is set to compete in the VCT EMEA circuit, which will begin later this month. Mertz and TENZKI will join Felix “al0rante” Brandl and Christian “lowel” Garcia Antoran on the Heretics roster. Heretics will likely find a new in-game leader prior to the start of the event, according to multiple sources.