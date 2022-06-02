Sources: Liquid to field replacement for L1NK

European and North American organization Team Liquid has practiced without Travis “L1NK” Mendoza and it’s likely he will be substituted off the team, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Liquid will likely field a replacement for L1NK in the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA matches, which resume tomorrow. Liquid are set to face off against Natus Vincere while Acend will play against G2 Esports.

Liquid have a 2-1 record in the group stage and will likely secure a playoff spot with another victory. In their most recent match, Liquid were defeated by Group B leaders Guild Esports, who have a 3-0 record, on May 27.

The move comes just under a month after head coach Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield stepped down from the roster and took a break from competition. His replacement could be former Counter-Strike player Julien “AREA” Dubois. Dot Esports reported he has trialed with the team.

L1NK is one of the original members of the Liquid roster that was acquired by the organization in 2020. The predominantly English roster Fish123, which was one of the best teams in the region at the time alongside G2, was signed by Liquid on Aug. 7, 2020.

The potential move would leave Dom “soulcas” Sulcas and Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom as the last two players from the original roster.

Liquid will aim to compete for the playoff stage, which begins on June 10 and concludes on June 26, and will grant three teams qualification to VCT Masters in Copenhagen, which will take place from July 10 to 25.