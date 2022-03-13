Sources: LarryBanks moves to inactive on FaZe

LarryBanks will no longer be a part of FaZe Clan’s active VALORANT lineup, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

LarryBanks spent the majority of 2021 on Teal Seam, where he earned various podium finishes in tournaments such as Nerd Street Gamers and Knights. In addition to his high placements, he made a name for himself as a top-tier Sova within North America.

In January of 2022, LarryBanks and former Teal Seam teammate flyuh earned themselves a spot on FaZe’s revamped lineup. They were joined by BABYBAY, ShoT_UP, and Dicey. This roster had high expectations coming into the new VALORANT Champions Tour season after a lackluster ending to FaZe’s 2021 VCT run.

FaZe made it to the top 32 teams at the first VCT Stage One Open Qualifier, which took place from Jan. 27 to 30, but were knocked down to the lower bracket by The Guard. In the lower bracket, FaZe dispatched Virtuoso 2-0 but ultimately fell in their next match against Pioneers, ending their open qualifier run.

The second open qualifier took place from Feb. 3 to 6. In a repeat of the first competition, FaZe made it to the top 32 but couldn’t advance past the lower bracket round two after losses to Ghost Gaming and Andbox.



FaZe will now have to wait till mid-May to get another shot at VCT. Until then, they are scheduled to play in the upcoming BoomTV tournament, which begins on March 14.

Multiple sources told Dot Esports that former Built By Gamers in-game leader Jake “Poach” Brumleve is a possible replacement for LarryBanks. If this came to fruition, he would likely take over the IGL duties from flyuh.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.