Sources: Ghost Gaming fail to advance to next round of VALORANT partnership applications

VALORANT team Ghost Gaming has not been selected to proceed in the partnership application process, according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

Ghost has yet to announce its plans for VALORANT, but the organization will likely retain its roster for the time being. These players can then be sold to other teams after Champions in preparation for the start of the league next year. Ghost also could field a roster in the domestic league in North America that will run concurrently with the partnered leagues across the globe.

Other organizations have opted to release their rosters after being rejected by Riot Games in the partnership process. These organizations typically failed to reach the upper echelons of the VALORANT competitive ecosystem and usually do not have the financial backing of the largest organizations in esports.

Riot’s partnership process has proven to be incredibly stringent, as even some of the top teams in the world will eventually be denied a place in the league, considering the Americas league will field around eight to 10 teams, as first reported by Dot Esports.

Ghost joins the long list of smaller organizations that failed to qualify for the next round. Other teams such as SoaR, Knights, Akrew, DarkZero, and Shopify Rebellion failed to meet Riot’s expectations as well.

The teams selected for the next round include Sentinels, TSM, The Guard, Cloud9, Gen.G, XSET, and NRG, as reported by Dot Esports. There are likely other organizations selected that are not mentioned in the list as well.