Sources: Ghost Gaming exploring replacements for ryann on VALORANT roster

Ghost Gaming has recently practiced without Ryan “ryann” Welsh after the team failed to qualify for the VALORANT Champions Tour North America Stage One: Challengers event, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Feb. 22.

The team is in the midst of trialing various in-game leaders to replace ryann. Ghost has eyed Corbin “C0M” Lee, Brenden “stellar” McGrath, and Christopher “Rebo” Heindel as potential replacements, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Ghost competed in the first and second VCT NA Stage One: Challengers open qualifiers, which spanned from late January into early February. In the first open qualifier, Ghost suffered two consecutive losses to Andbox and Cosmic Divide, leading to their elimination.

But in the second open qualifier, Ghost came back with a vengeance. Ghost upset both FaZe and TSM. Despite their amazing upper bracket run, they fell to the lower bracket at the hands of Evil Geniuses in a narrow loss.

In the lower bracket, Ghost faced a Pioneers roster who were riding high off their victory against Cosmic Divide. Ghost were unable to overcome Pioneers, losing the series 2-1 to end their chances at qualifying for the VCT NA Stage One: Challengers group stage.

During the first and second open qualifier, ryann had a 148.8 ACS and a 0.74 K/D, ranking second to last among all players (minimum 200 rounds), according to VLR.gg.

Ghost will look to bolster their fragging abilities with the addition of a new in-game leader. Ghost will likely compete in various tournaments, such as Knights and Nerd Street Gamers events, until the next open qualifiers take place in May.