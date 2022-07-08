Sources: FunPlus Phoenix’s Shao set to attend VCT Masters

European team FunPlus Phoenix player Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky is likely set to attend VCT Masters in Copenhagen following weeks of uncertainty, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

Shao, who is Russian, has acquired a visa that will allow him to enter Denmark, according to two sources. Fellow Russian teammate Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin remains unlikely to attend the event, however. In-game leader Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov will also likely be available, as first reported by Dot Esports. This would leave FPX with one substitute to fill the final position.

Many Russians have struggled to travel outside of the country because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, many European nations have banned travel from Russian aircraft.

VCT Masters is set to begin in two days with the best teams in the world competing against each other. FPX will face off against Thailand representatives XERXIA Esports in their first match. FPX is in Group B alongside DRX, NORTHEPTION, and XERXIA. Group A consists of OpTic Gaming, Guild Esports, LOUD Esports, and KRÜ Esports.

Four teams will qualify for the playoff stage of the tournament, which will begin on July 14. The winners of each major region from EMEA, North America, Latin America/Brazil, and APAC will be awaiting the qualified teams. Fnatic will likely be the team to beat as they swept FPX in the grand final of VCT Stage Two Challengers on June 26.